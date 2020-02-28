Four held over jubilant firing in Rawalpindi

Police claimed to have arrested four persons over jubilant firing and fireworks at a wedding ceremony in the jurisdiction of Saddar Beroni Police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four persons over jubilant firing and fireworks at a wedding ceremony in the jurisdiction of Saddar Beroni Police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Nadeem Zafar after receiving information raided and arrested Ahsan Ullah, Mehrab Khan, Wahab Ud Din and Sardar Khan over their alleged involvement in aerial firing and fireworks besides recovered ammunition, Liquor and fire crackers from their possession.

The police locked the accused behind the bars.