Four held: stolen goods, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested four persons involved in bike-snatching and robbery incidents and recovered stolen goods, weapons from them.

On a tip-off, Jhal Chakiyan police team conducted raid and arrested four outlaws and recovered four stolen bikes, Rs420,000 cash and three pistols 30-bore from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.