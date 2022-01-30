UrduPoint.com

Four Held: Stolen Goods, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Four held: stolen goods, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested four persons involved in bike-snatching and robbery incidents and recovered stolen goods, weapons from them.

On a tip-off, Jhal Chakiyan police team conducted raid and arrested four outlaws and recovered four stolen bikes, Rs420,000 cash and three pistols 30-bore from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

>