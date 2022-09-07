UrduPoint.com

Four Held, Stolen Medical Instrument Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Khanewal police on Wednesday arrested two gangs and recovered stolen machinery of an eye hospital worth Rs 13 million besides recovering cash Rs 0.8 million from their possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Khanewal police on Wednesday arrested two gangs and recovered stolen machinery of an eye hospital worth Rs 13 million besides recovering cash Rs 0.8 million from their possession.

According to DPO Jaleel Imran, two thieves had stolen precious machinery from LRBT Eye Hospital Khanewal.

The cost of the stolen machinery is Rs 13 million.

Similarly, another two dacoits were arrested and recovered Rs 0.8 million from them. Police are conducting raids to arrest their accomplices.

