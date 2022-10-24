Four held, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Paniala police claimed to have arrested four accused criminals and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by Paniyala Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan carried out a successful operation against the criminals on the directions of Paharpur DSP Fazal Rahim Khan.

During the operation, the police party arrested four suspects wanted in various cases. The police also recovered one Kalashnikov from their possession.