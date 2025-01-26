Open Menu

Four Held With 103 Kites

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Four held with 103 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Sargodha police arrested four people and recovered more than 103 kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.

Police said on Sunday that teams of different police stations raided localities and held four accused -- Muhammad Shehzad, Rustom, Shamshair and Khleel, besides recovering 103 kites from them.

