Four held with 12 bikes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Sajid shaheed Police after launching a massive crackdown against motorcycle thieves claimed to have busted four motorcycle lifters after recovering 12 stolen motorcycles from them, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,the bike lifters were identified as Hamza, Qasim, Irfan and Dawood.

Police also recovered valuables worth cash amounting Rs747,000 from them.

Further investigation was under way.