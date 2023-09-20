Four Held With 12 Bikes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Sajid shaheed Police after launching a massive crackdown against motorcycle thieves claimed to have busted four motorcycle lifters after recovering 12 stolen motorcycles from them, here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,the bike lifters were identified as Hamza, Qasim, Irfan and Dawood.
Police also recovered valuables worth cash amounting Rs747,000 from them.
Further investigation was under way.