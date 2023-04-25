Four held with 14 motorcycles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four accused and recovered 14 motorcycles from their possession.

In a crackdown against motorcycle lifters, the teams of different police stations raided at various localities and arrested Amir, Shahid, Ramzan and Tahir and recovered 14 bikes from them.

In another crackdown, the police arrested Shehzad, Umair, Hamid, Razaq and others, and recovered 400 liters liquor, 1.2 kg hashish, 9 pistols, 4 guns, 3 Kalashnikovs and 123 bullets from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran has appreciatedthe police performance.