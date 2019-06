FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The city police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four persons and recovered 1700 kites from their possession.

A police team intercepted a suspected wagon near Chak No.206-RB.

During the search, the police recovered 1700 kites from the vehicle and arrested four persons.

The accused were identified as Rizwan, Saddi Ahmad, Adil and Ahmad.