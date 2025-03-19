Four Held With 19 Stolen Motorcycles
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) District police on Wednesday apprehended four accused and recovered stolen motorcycles in a crackdown launched against bike lifter and criminals in the district.
According to a spokesperson,the bike lifters were identified as Amjad,Nasir,Shoukat and Shafique.
Police also recovered 19 stolen motorcycles and valuables worth cash amounting Rs.700,000 from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania
UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four held with 19 stolen motorcycles6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions19 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 63,442 cusecs water26 minutes ago
-
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: state minister26 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review pending public issues2 hours ago
-
RPO distributes relief cheques among police officials2 hours ago
-
Dera police arrest two accused involved in fireworks business2 hours ago
-
Rising lung cancer cases expose straining healthcare system in IIOJ&K3 hours ago
-
Two men killed in clash between groups12 hours ago
-
Asif assures to wipe out terrorism with full support of nation13 hours ago
-
BFA to launch internship program for students of various universities13 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session on Revelation of Holy Quran and Itikaf13 hours ago