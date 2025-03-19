Four held with 19 stolen motorcycles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) District police on Wednesday apprehended four accused and recovered stolen motorcycles in a crackdown launched against bike lifter and criminals in the district.

According to a spokesperson,the bike lifters were identified as Amjad,Nasir,Shoukat and Shafique.

Police also recovered 19 stolen motorcycles and valuables worth cash amounting Rs.700,000 from them.

Further investigation was underway.