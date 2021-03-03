Four held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four drug-peddlers in different raids and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Chuchak police arrested drug-pusher Naveed Ahmed and recovered 300 grams hashish from his possession.

Renala police arrested Abdullah Tariq, Naveed Hayat and Khalid Waleed for running 'Shisha cafe' and recovered shisha related items and drugs from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.