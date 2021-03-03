UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four drug-peddlers in different raids and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Chuchak police arrested drug-pusher Naveed Ahmed and recovered 300 grams hashish from his possession.

Renala police arrested Abdullah Tariq, Naveed Hayat and Khalid Waleed for running 'Shisha cafe' and recovered shisha related items and drugs from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

