Four Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four criminals including three drug peddlers and recovered 9.1 kg hashish and a pistol from their possession.

Baseerpura police arrested drug peddler Shahbaz and recovered 7.

5 kg hashish from his possession.

In another incident, Chuchak police arrested two drug peddlers, Shah Muhammad and Bota and recovered 1.73 kg hashish from them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested accused Sakhawat and recovered illegal weapons from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

