Four Held With Contraband

6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Four held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illicit weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the team of various police stations conducted raids and arrested Hamza, Tanveer Ahmed, Nawaz and Tanveer and recovered 1.76 kg hashish and illegal weapons fromthem.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

