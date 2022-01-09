UrduPoint.com

Four Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Four held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four criminals and recovered liquor, hashish and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police arrested Umair from Shahabpura Phatak area, in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station and recovered 1.

54 kg hashish from him.

An accused Shams was arrested with five litres liquor from Gohadpur area, in the limits of Muradpur police station.

Sadr police recovered a pistol and five bullets from Kashif and 20 liters liquor from Usman atSultan Chowk.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

