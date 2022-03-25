Four Held With Contraband
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:09 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from them.
A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 5.
850-kg hashish, 58 bottles of liquor and a pistol.
The accused were identified as Nazeera Bibi, Ameer Abbas, Ali Imran and Shamar Gull .
Cases have been registered against the accused.