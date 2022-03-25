UrduPoint.com

Four Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Four held with contraband

The police on Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 5.

850-kg hashish, 58 bottles of liquor and a pistol.

The accused were identified as Nazeera Bibi, Ameer Abbas, Ali Imran and Shamar Gull .

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Women From

Recent Stories

US Still Retains Capacity to Impose Additional Cos ..

US Still Retains Capacity to Impose Additional Costs on Russia - Sullivan

2 minutes ago
 Christian community stands with PM Imran: Minister ..

Christian community stands with PM Imran: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Planned to Conduct Combat Coordination of ..

Ukraine Planned to Conduct Combat Coordination of Nationalists Until February 28 ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt notifies spring vacations from Apr 1 to 7

KP Govt notifies spring vacations from Apr 1 to 7

2 minutes ago
 OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OP ..

OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OPPO Glow Design, and Enduring Q ..

1 hour ago
 PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>