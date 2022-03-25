Four held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 5.

850-kg hashish, 58 bottles of liquor and a pistol.

The accused were identified as Nazeera Bibi, Ameer Abbas, Ali Imran and Shamar Gull .

Cases have been registered against the accused.