Four Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Monday to have arrested four people and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four accused identified as Zeeshan, Ashraf, Riaz and Ramzan and recovered 20 liters liquor, 2 rifles 7mm and a pistol 30-bore from them.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police raided at Chungi No 12 and arrested a kite-seller identified as Adil andseized 60 kites and 06 chemical coated strings from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

