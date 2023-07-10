Open Menu

Four Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Four held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested Zohaib, Nasr, Akhtar and Ameen and recovered 1.8 kg heroin, 1.5 hashish, a pistol 30 bore and a rifle 44 borefrom them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

