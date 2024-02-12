Four Held With Contraband
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics
and weapons from their possession.
The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and
arrested Zohaib, Ramzan, Hussain and Asif and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore,
a gun of 12 bore and 20 liters of liquor from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
