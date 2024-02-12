Open Menu

Four Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Four held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics

and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and

arrested Zohaib, Ramzan, Hussain and Asif and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore,

a gun of 12 bore and 20 liters of liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

4 minutes ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

39 minutes ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

1 hour ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

4 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan