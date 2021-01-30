Four held with contraband in sialkot

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four notorious drug traffickers and recovered narcotics worth Rs 80 million from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four notorious drug traffickers and recovered narcotics worth Rs 80 million from their possession.

Kotwali police conducted a raid at the whereabouts of drug traffickers and arrested Shakeela, Arsalan, Shehzad and Talha and recovered 25kg hashish, 8kg heroin, 2 motorcycles and Rs 18,500 in cash from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.