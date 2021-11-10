UrduPoint.com

Four Held With Contraband In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown, the raiding teams of various police stations arrested Shal Maseeh, Rizwan Shoukat, Usman Ali and Talha with 1.640 kg hashish, 6 bottles liquor, illicit weapons andseveral bullets.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

