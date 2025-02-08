Four Held With Drugs, Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Police on Saturday arrested four accused including two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a team of Kotmomin police station, acting on a tip-off, raided various areas and nabbed two drug peddlers, Sarfraz and Shahbaz, and recovered 1.
6 kg hashish and 25 liters of liquor from them.
Meanwhile, the team also apprehended two accused, Farooq and Anwar, and recovered a gun and a pistol from them.
