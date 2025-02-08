Open Menu

Four Held With Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Four held with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Police on Saturday arrested four accused including two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a team of Kotmomin police station, acting on a tip-off, raided various areas and nabbed two drug peddlers, Sarfraz and Shahbaz, and recovered 1.

6 kg hashish and 25 liters of liquor from them.

Meanwhile, the team also apprehended two accused, Farooq and Anwar, and recovered a gun and a pistol from them.

Recent Stories

PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

1 hour ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

2 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

2 hours ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

2 hours ago
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

3 hours ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

3 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

4 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

4 hours ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

5 hours ago
 Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan