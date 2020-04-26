UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Held With Drugs, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Four held with drugs, weapons

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The police on Sunday arrested four criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during separate raids across the district.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, the police launched crack down against the criminals and arrested four persons including Nasir, Kashif, Abbas and Nadeem, the police said.

The police unearthed a distillery and recovered 100 litre liquor, 4.790 kilogram hashish and one pistol 30-bore.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, the police

