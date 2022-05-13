Four Held With Hashish,weapons:
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM
The police on Friday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.
A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 1.2-kg hashish, three pistols and two riffles.
The accused were identified as Naeem, Safdar, Haidar Ali and Tauqeer.
Cases have been registered against the accused.