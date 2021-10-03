Four held with liquor

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :District police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four bootleggers and recovered 60 liter liquor from their possession.

Hajipura police arrested Dil Muhammad from Alam Chowk and recovered 5 liter liquor.

Rangpura police recovered 5 liters liquor from Haider Ali at Circular Road while Headmarala police arrested Nawaz from Pir Sabz and Ejaz from Chouhar Chakand recovered 50 liter liquor from their possession during a special checking.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.