Four held with liquor in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

Laksiyan police conducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested 4 bootleggers and recovered 800 liter of liquor from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Mazhar Abbas,Rafaqat and Sikandar Hayyat.

Cases have been registered against the accused.