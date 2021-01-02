Four Held With Liquor In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 02:03 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.
Laksiyan police conducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested 4 bootleggers and recovered 800 liter of liquor from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Mazhar Abbas,Rafaqat and Sikandar Hayyat.
Cases have been registered against the accused.