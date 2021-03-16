UrduPoint.com
Four Held With Liquor In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:57 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested four bootleggers and recovered 250-liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Mazhar Abbas, Liaquat and Ramzan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

