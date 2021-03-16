Four held with liquor in Sargodha

Police Tuesday arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested four bootleggers and recovered 250-liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Mazhar Abbas, Liaquat and Ramzan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.