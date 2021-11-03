Four held with liquor in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested four bootleggers and recovered 70 liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Mohsin, Sagheer Abbas, Waseem Anjum and Saifullah.

Cases have been registered against the accused.