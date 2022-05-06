UrduPoint.com

Four Held With Liquor, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Four held with liquor, weapons

Police on Friday arrested four accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested four accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said a team of Laksiyan police station conducted raids at Doodha village and Talibwala, and arrested Imtiaz, Bashir, Ansar and Safdar besides recovering 60 liters of liquorand two pistols from them.

Cases were registered against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

