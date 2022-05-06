Four held with liquor, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested four accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said a team of Laksiyan police station conducted raids at Doodha village and Talibwala, and arrested Imtiaz, Bashir, Ansar and Safdar besides recovering 60 liters of liquorand two pistols from them.

Cases were registered against them.