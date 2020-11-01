Four held with narcotics

SARGODHA, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During a drive against narcotics, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 4 drug peddlers and recovered 3.

120 Kg Hashish, a pistol 30 bore and a gun 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Ali Qasim, Shahzad, Arif and Manzoor Hussain.

Cases have been registered against the accused.