Four held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 4 drug pushers and recovered 5.290 kg hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Taimoor-ul-Hassan, Rafique Ahmed and Muhammad Akram.

Cases have been registered against the accused.