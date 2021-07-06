Four held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :District police,during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements,arrested four accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to police spokesperson here on Tuesday,the team conducted raids at various areas,arrested four drug peddlers-- Hamza Asad, Ali Hassan, Zahid and Anwar and recovered 1.320kg hashish and 55 liters of liquor from their possession.

Separate cases were registered.