Four held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against narcotics, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 4 accused and recovered 1.350 kg hashish, 45 liters liquor and a pistol 30-bore fromthem. The accused were identified as Tahir, Shahriyar, Ansar and Ramzan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.