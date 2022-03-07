Four held with narcotics

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

Sadr police arrested two notorious drug pushers identified as Saqlain and Ikram and recovered 2.5 kg hashish from them.

Sadr Depalpur and Shuhabpur police arrested Irfan and Kazim and recovered 2.5 kg hashish.

Cases have been registered against the accused.