UrduPoint.com

Four Held With Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Four held with narcotics

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

Sadr police arrested two notorious drug pushers identified as Saqlain and Ikram and recovered 2.5 kg hashish from them.

Sadr Depalpur and Shuhabpur police arrested Irfan and Kazim and recovered 2.5 kg hashish.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Depalpur From

Recent Stories

Sakkari only climber in WTA top 20

Sakkari only climber in WTA top 20

3 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara for provision of security during LB ele ..

DIG Hazara for provision of security during LB elections

3 minutes ago
 EU chief tells Putin to ensure Ukraine 'humanitari ..

EU chief tells Putin to ensure Ukraine 'humanitarian safe passage'

3 minutes ago
 Population welfare dept held seminar in Nawabshah

Population welfare dept held seminar in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Biden to hold call Monday with leaders of France, ..

Biden to hold call Monday with leaders of France, Germany, Britain: W.House

3 minutes ago
 2169 power pilferers nabbed during February

2169 power pilferers nabbed during February

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>