Four held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 2.5-kg heroin and two pistols.

The accused were identified as Laiq Khan, Faisal, Ramzan and Zaheer.

Cases have been registered against the accused.