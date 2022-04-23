Four Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 08:07 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.
A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 2.5-kg heroin and two pistols.
The accused were identified as Laiq Khan, Faisal, Ramzan and Zaheer.
Cases have been registered against the accused.