UrduPoint.com

Four Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Four held with narcotics

The police on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 2.5-kg heroin and two pistols.

The accused were identified as Laiq Khan, Faisal, Ramzan and Zaheer.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Country's gross water storage capacity to increase ..

Country's gross water storage capacity to increase 11.7 MAF

37 seconds ago
 PFA imposes fine on four restaurants

PFA imposes fine on four restaurants

38 seconds ago
 Alaphilippe can slay demons at Liege-Bastogne-Lieg ..

Alaphilippe can slay demons at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

40 seconds ago
 Kiev Intends to Strike at Nuclear Waste Storage to ..

Kiev Intends to Strike at Nuclear Waste Storage to Incriminate Moscow - Russian ..

41 seconds ago
 Tennis: Belgrade ATP results

Tennis: Belgrade ATP results

47 seconds ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.