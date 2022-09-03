Four held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Muhammad Akram, Sohail, Gulzar and Shahid and recovered 2.5 kg hashishand 35 liters liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.