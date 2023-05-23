UrduPoint.com

Four Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Four held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession on Tuesday .

A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 221-g hashish, 45 liters of liquor and a pistol.

The accused were identified as Tanveer, Asmat, Sanaullah and Sohail .

Cases had been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

18 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

34 minutes ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

48 minutes ago
 CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance comp ..

CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance company

48 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.