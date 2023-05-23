Four held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession on Tuesday .

A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 221-g hashish, 45 liters of liquor and a pistol.

The accused were identified as Tanveer, Asmat, Sanaullah and Sohail .

Cases had been registered against the accused.