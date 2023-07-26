Four Held With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Police, in a crackdown, on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused with narcotics and weapons.
According to police, officials arrested Subhan with 2.40-kg hashish from Chaoni Sulehrian, Afzal with 10 liters of liquor from Muradpur area, one pistol and three bullets were recoveredfrom Zeeshan while Waqar Rauf was arrested with a riffle.
Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.