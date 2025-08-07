Four held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Police on Thursday arrested four drug dealers from various parts

of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to police, Sadr police conducted operations in Kallah

and arrested a suspect identified Muhammad Arsalan with 1.

6 kg

hashish, Sajeel Haider from Raja Gumnah with 1.5kg of hashish,

Muhammad Irfan from Malikey with 1.5 kg of hashish, while Motra

police arrested Muhammad Abid from Gujar Kallan and recovered

1.6 kg of hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.