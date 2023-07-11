Open Menu

Four Held With Narcotics, Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :District police in a crackdown against criminals, arrested four drug peddlers with narcotics and illegal weapons.

According to detail, district police during a special crackdown in the jurisdiction of Rangpura police station detained four persons and recovered 5kg hashish and two pistols from their possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

