Four Held With Narcotics In Siakot

Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements,arrested four persons with narcotics and liquor.

According to police here on Thursday,the raiding teams of different police stations arrested four persons--Ali Asad, Shamas,Rafi and Zahid from various areas and recovered 5.

5 liters of liquor,2 kg hashish, from Shamas, 1.26 hashish from them.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

