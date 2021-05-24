Four held with narcotics in sialkot

City Pasur police claimed on Monday to have arrested four drug peddlers including a women and recovered narcotics from their possession

The police intercepted a car at a picket and recovered 12 kg hashish from the cavities of vehicle after a thorough search.

The police have also arrested the accused identified as Madiha Bibi, Faisal Sunny, Waqas and Mulazim Hussain.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.