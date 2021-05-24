UrduPoint.com
Four Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:02 PM

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :City Pasur police claimed on Monday to have arrested four drug peddlers including a women and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The police intercepted a car at a picket and recovered 12 kg hashish from the cavities of vehicle after a thorough search.

The police have also arrested the accused identified as Madiha Bibi, Faisal Sunny, Waqas and Mulazim Hussain.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

