Four held with narcotics in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, the district police conducted raids at various places and arrested Adil, Zahid, Yousaf and Zaigum and recovered 60 bottles liquor and 6kg hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.