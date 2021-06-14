Four Held With Narcotics In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:43 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, on Monday claimed to have arrested four accused with narcotics.
According to the police, officials raided at Alam Chowk, Pulli-Toapkhana and Kotli Said Ameer and detained Babar, Imtiaz, Ghazanfar and Javed Iqbal.
The police recovered 200g heroin and 5.640kg hashish, and registered cases against the accused.