Four Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:43 PM

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, on Monday claimed to have arrested four accused with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, on Monday claimed to have arrested four accused with narcotics.

According to the police, officials raided at Alam Chowk, Pulli-Toapkhana and Kotli Said Ameer and detained Babar, Imtiaz, Ghazanfar and Javed Iqbal.

The police recovered 200g heroin and 5.640kg hashish, and registered cases against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

