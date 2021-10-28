Four held with narcotics in SIALKOT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested four drug-peddlers with narcotics during raids here.

The police arrested Arif, Imran, Ishfaq and Khushnood with 6.26kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.