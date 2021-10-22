UrduPoint.com

Four Held With Narcotics In Silakot

Fri 22nd October 2021

Four held with narcotics in silakot

The district police, in different raids on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, arrested four drug-peddlers with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district police, in different raids on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, arrested four drug-peddlers with narcotics.

According to details, the district police detained Younis alias Yousi, Bilal, Dil Mansha, Qadeer Abbas with 5.05kg hashish.

The police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

