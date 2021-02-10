Four held with weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested four illegal weapon holders here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Phurlarwan police team conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction,arrested four accused and recovered illegal 3 rifles 444 bore and one rifle 222 bore from their possession.

They were identified as-Noor Ahmed,Faisal,Mazhar and Shoaib.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.