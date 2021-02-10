Four Held With Weapons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested four illegal weapon holders here on Wednesday.
Police sources said that Phurlarwan police team conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction,arrested four accused and recovered illegal 3 rifles 444 bore and one rifle 222 bore from their possession.
They were identified as-Noor Ahmed,Faisal,Mazhar and Shoaib.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.