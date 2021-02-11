Four held with weapons, liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of SP Saddar zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Tarnol and Golra Police during road checking operations, managed to arrest four accused on violation of arms displaying ban.

Four accused namely, Abdul Rehman, Mazhar Khan, Babar Aftab and Zareef were arrested during the road checking.

According to a Police spokesman, a 30-bore pistol with rounds, 295 grams heroin and 20 packs of beer were recovered from the vehicle of accused.

A case have been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.