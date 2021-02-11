UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Held With Weapons, Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Four held with weapons, liquor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of SP Saddar zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Tarnol and Golra Police during road checking operations, managed to arrest four accused on violation of arms displaying ban.

Four accused namely, Abdul Rehman, Mazhar Khan, Babar Aftab and Zareef were arrested during the road checking.

According to a Police spokesman, a 30-bore pistol with rounds, 295 grams heroin and 20 packs of beer were recovered from the vehicle of accused.

A case have been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 3,734 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Federal govt, TLP leaders reach agreement, says Im ..

21 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Colombo

51 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Downgrades Forecast for 2021 Oil Dema ..

33 minutes ago

Minsk Ready to Host Arms Control Negotiations - Lu ..

33 minutes ago

US Sanctions Hamper Work of Humanitarian Organizat ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.