Four high flow oxygen devices donated by local mills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Four high flow oxygen devices costing Rs 2.6 million were donated to divisional administration by some local mills.

The devices meant for local hospital use were handed over to Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali by Admin staff of Rafhan Mills on Wednesday.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed were present on the occasion.

The commissioner lauded the efforts of Mills administration for donation of a high flow oxygen system in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.