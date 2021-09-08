Four high schools, eleven elementary to be up-graded

At least four high schools would be upgraded to the level of higher secondary schools and 11 elementary schools would be given status of high schools in remote Kohistan area of district Jamshoro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :At least four high schools would be upgraded to the level of higher secondary schools and 11 elementary schools would be given status of high schools in remote Kohistan area of district Jamshoro.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Girls High School Thana Bola Khan , Boys High Schools of Sari, Thano Ahmed Khan and Kalu Khohar will be upgraded to Higher Secondary School while 11 elementary schools including Mol, Thano Arab Khan , Karchat, Mahinda Palari, Wahi Arab Khan, Hafiz Ibrahim Bharo, Soomar Khaskheli , Raees Wali Dad Jokhio and others will be upgraded to High school level, said a press release.

The meeting also discussed the reopening of closed schools in Kohistan, deployment of local teachers, provision of furniture and other missing facilities in the schools.

Giyan Chand Essarani requested the Education Minister to address the shortage of teachers and missing facilities in the schools of his constituency and complete the ongoing repair work of Boys Elementary School and Boys Primary School Thana Bola Khan and Boys Primary School Malleh Palari.

He said, the education of students was being severely affected due to non-availability of facilities in schools.

On the occasion, Minister Syed Sardar Shah assured the Minister Giyan Chand that issues of furniture, library, science and computer lab and other missing facilities would be addressed on priority basis.

He also announced the installment of solar panels for ensuring availability of electricity in schools.