Four hospitalized after taking toxic milk

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Four members of a family were hospitalized after taking toxic milk in Sadar Tandlianwala police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the family members of Arshad of Chak No 408-GB consumed milk in the morning after which Arshad, his sons Ameer, 20, Usman, 22, and his brotherRanjha, 57, were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwalaby the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid.