Open Menu

Four Hospitalized After Taking Toxic Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Four hospitalized after taking toxic milk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Four members of a family were hospitalized after taking toxic milk in Sadar Tandlianwala police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the family members of Arshad of Chak No 408-GB consumed milk in the morning after which Arshad, his sons Ameer, 20, Usman, 22, and his brotherRanjha, 57, were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwalaby the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Police Tandlianwala Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#03 ..

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#039;s Evyap Port

9 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 ..

Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 motorway rape case

11 minutes ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

38 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

39 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

49 minutes ago
Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

1 hour ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan