Four hostages freed from dacoits near Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Four truckers were kidnapped by armed dacoits after opening fire at their truck on Sukkur-Ghotki border at CEPC road near Khar bridge on late Saturday night.

Following the exchange of fires with the police for two hours, the dacoits freed the kidnapped persons and managed to escape.

The freed inmates of the truck were identified as Javed son of Ameer Syed belonged to Karachi, Hayat Khan, Naushad Khan and Mirbaz Khan, the residents of Peshawar.